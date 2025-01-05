Edwards left Sunday's 27-19 win over the Saints early with muscle cramps, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Edwards was forced to exit Sunday's victory in the fourth quarter, but he appears to have avoided any sort of injury. Edwards finished his day with two solo tackles. With Tampa Bay geared up to host a wild-card game next weekend, the safety doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing that contest.