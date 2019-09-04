Edwards (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice.

Edwards suffered a pulled hamstring Aug. 11, and was only expected to miss about a week. Even though he was able to practice in some fashion, his status for Week 1 against San Francisco is firmly unclear. If he can't go, Darian Stewart stands to draw the start at the strong safety position.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week