Edwards (hamstring/hip) was a full participant during the Buccaneers' practice Thursday.
Edwards has dealt with a lingering hamstring injury since Week 12, leaving him sidelined for back-to-back games until he suited up again Week 15 versus Cincinnati. The 26-year-old was then one of seven Buccaneers starters to land on the team's inactives list prior to the regular-season finale against Carolina. However, Edwards' addition to this list was likely a precautionary move given that Tampa Bay had already secured the NFC South title heading into Week 18, so he should be ready to reprise an every-down role during Monday's wild-card matchup versus Dallas.