Edwards totaled three tackles and a pick-six in the Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Edwards had a modest day from a tackle perspective, but he offered quite the highlight when he returned a Jameis Winston pass 68 yards for a touchdown with 4:11 remaining to give the Buccaneers an insurmountable 20-3 lead. Edwards had posted five tackles in Tampa Bay's Week 1 win over the Cowboys as well, making it a strong start to his fourth season.