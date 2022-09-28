Edwards recorded 13 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 14-12 loss to the Packers.
Edwards' 13 tackles was a key reason why the Buccaneers defense was able to hold Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' offense scoreless after halftime, but it wasn't quite enough to obtain the victory in Week 3. The fourth-year safety played every defensive snap Sunday, and he'll look to continue his impressive efforts when Tampa Bay hosts the Chiefs on Sunday night.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Game-sealing pick-six Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Solid night in Week 1 win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: No injury designation•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Top candidate to replace Whitehead•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Paces team in tackles•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Co-leads team in tackles•