The NFL announced Thursday that Edwards has been suspended three games for violating jointly developed and administered NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.

Edwards was suspended following a joint NFL-NFLPA review into recent allegations that he misrepresented his vaccination status. The third-year safety has already accepted the three-game ban and has waived his right to appeal, making him ineligible to play until the Buccaneers' Week 16 game against the Panthers on Dec. 26. Edwards had suited up for each of the Buccaneers' first 11 contests of the season, tallying 35 tackles, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.