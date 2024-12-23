Share Video

Link copied!

Edwards (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Edwards has missed the Buccaneers' last two games due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Panthers. We logged an LP/LP/FP practice week, and he's done enough to be cleared for Sunday night's game. Edwards will reclaim his starting spot at strong safety alongside free safety Kaevon Merriweather.

More News