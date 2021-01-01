Edwards (hip) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's clash against the Falcons.
Edwards left last Saturday's game against Detroit due to the hip issue, but he followed two limited practice sessions to begin the week with a full practice Friday and will be able to take the field for the regular-season finale. His presence will be a boost to a Tampa Bay secondary that is likely to be without starter Carlton Davis (groin).
