Edwards (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Edwards and Antoine Winfield (ankle), Tampa Bay's two starting safeties, both remain sidelined to start Week 14 prep after sitting out the Week 13 comeback win over New Orleans. They'll have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on their statuses for Sunday's matchup against San Francisco, but it appears like both players could be trending toward a second straight absence.
