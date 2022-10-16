Edwards (elbow) is out Sunday against the Steelers.
Edwards was able to play 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 5 against the Falcons, but he was limited in practice throughout the week with the injury. In his absence, Keanu Neal will likely see increased opportunity at free safety.
