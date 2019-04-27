Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Joins Tampa Bay secondary
The Buccaneers selected Edwards (undisclosed) in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 99th overall.
Tampa Bay continues to beef up their secondary as Edwards became the third secondary player drafted by the Buccaneers in the first three rounds. A dismal 2018 defensive campaign has opened up the possibility that Edwards and his rookie brethren could earn a starting spot despite a number of underachieving veterans currently on the roster, an important factor when considering Edwards' ability to play either slot corner or a roving safety.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Round 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of...
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...