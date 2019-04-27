Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Joins Tampa Bay secondary

The Buccaneers selected Edwards (undisclosed) in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 99th overall.

Tampa Bay continues to beef up their secondary as Edwards became the third secondary player drafted by the Buccaneers in the first three rounds. A dismal 2018 defensive campaign has opened up the possibility that Edwards and his rookie brethren could earn a starting spot despite a number of underachieving veterans currently on the roster, an important factor when considering Edwards' ability to play either slot corner or a roving safety.