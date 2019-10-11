Edwards is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers in London with a hamstring injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie third-round pick was added to the injury report as a limited participant Friday and his status for Week 6 is now up in the air. Darian Stewart is next up on the depth chart should Edwards be unable to play Sunday.

