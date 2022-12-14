Edwards (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Edwards missed back-to-back games due to a hamstring issue, but he appears to be trending in the right direction after logging his first limited session since sustaining the injury. He'll have two more opportunities to submit a full practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.
