Edwards (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.
Edwards landed on the injury report Friday as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. He returned to game action in Week 15 following a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury and recorded five tackles across 29 defensive snaps. It's unclear if he aggravated his previous hamstring injury or not, but it's concerning to see him back on the injury report. Antoine Winfield (ankle) and Keanu Neal (toe) are also questionable, so Tampa Bay's safety corps could be seriously depleted against Arizona.
