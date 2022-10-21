Edwards (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina.
Edwards fully participated in practice all week, but he'll still carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the safety suit up against the Panthers given his status during practice.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Inactive Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Dealing with injury•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Paces team in tackles again•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Gathers team-high 13 tackles Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Game-sealing pick-six Sunday•