Edwards (hamstring) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Edwards was able to practice in full after being limited on Wednesday with hamstring injury suffered in mid-August. The rookie third-round pick is slated in as one of Tampa Bay's starting safeties and has showed promise throughout training camp. If Edwards were to have any setbacks, Darian Stewart would be in line to fill in.

