Edwards (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's season opener against the Cowboys.
Edwards landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant with an illness. However, he logged a full practice Friday and will be good to go for Week 1. Jordan Whitehead left in free agency this offseason, leaving Edwards to compete with newcomer Logan Ryan for the starting safety spot next to Antoine Winfield. It appears the incumbent Edwards has won the starting gig to start the campaign, but Ryan and Keanu Neal could push him for playing time if he struggles in his expanded role.
