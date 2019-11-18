Play

Edwards made six tackles (five solo) and a sack in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Saints.

The rookie third-rounder logged 49 of a possible 70 defensive snaps, as he tied his season high for stops. Edwards is still the No. 3 safety behind Jordan Whitehead and Andrew Adams, but he can put himself into starter's conversation for 2020 with a solid end to the season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories