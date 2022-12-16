Edwards (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Edwards was limited Wednesday due to a hamstring injury that's already cost him back-to-back games. He submitted full sessions Thursday and Friday but is still considered questionable for Sunday. Antoine Winfield (ankle) is also questionable, so if both starting safeties remain sidelined, Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal would presumably continue garnering major roles in Tampa Bay's secondary.