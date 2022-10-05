Edwards recorded 13 tackles (five solo) and one sack in Sunday's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs.
Edwards now has back-to-back 13 tackle outings, which is also his career-high in that category. The fourth-year safety played all but one defensive snap in Week 4 against Kansas City, and he'll look to extend his solid secondary play when the team hosts Atlanta on Sunday.
