site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: buccaneers-mike-edwards-playing-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Playing Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Edwards (hamstring) is active Sunday against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Edwards has been dealing with the injury for multiple weeks, but he's managed to suit up each game. His ability to suit up will be a boon for the team's secondary Week 17.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 13 min read