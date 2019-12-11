Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Pounces on fumble in win
Edwards recorded three tackles (two solo) and recovered a fumble in the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Colts on Sunday.
The rookie alertly picked up a Nyheim Hines fumble at the Buccaneers' 14-yard line forced by Devin White with 10:45 remaining in the contest, helping prevent the Colts from adding to their 35-31 lead at the time. It was the first fumble recovery of Edwards' career, and he also notched his third straight three-tackle tally. The rookie safety has multiple stops in four consecutive contests overall, but his 36 tackles for the season make him a marginal IDP prospect.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Notches first sack•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Cleared to play Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Late addition to injury report•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Active effort versus Giants•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Fails to log full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 15 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 15.
-
Week 15 TE Preview: Trust O.J.?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 15 tight ends, including who...
-
Best Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Trade Values Chart
As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave...