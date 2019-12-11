Edwards recorded three tackles (two solo) and recovered a fumble in the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Colts on Sunday.

The rookie alertly picked up a Nyheim Hines fumble at the Buccaneers' 14-yard line forced by Devin White with 10:45 remaining in the contest, helping prevent the Colts from adding to their 35-31 lead at the time. It was the first fumble recovery of Edwards' career, and he also notched his third straight three-tackle tally. The rookie safety has multiple stops in four consecutive contests overall, but his 36 tackles for the season make him a marginal IDP prospect.