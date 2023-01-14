Edwards (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus Dallas.
Edwards was a full participant at practice on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, so he's on the 'probable' end of the questionable designation. If he's healthy enough to play, he'll start at safety alongside Antoine Winfield in a wild-card matchup against a potent Cowboys offense.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Full go Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Unavailable for Week 18•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Questionable for Week 18•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Six stops in Week 17 win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Playing Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Questionable with hamstring•