Edwards (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Edwards appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest, as he upgraded from limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday to a full go Friday. However, if the veteran safety is unable to suit up in Week 16, expect Christian Izien to step in and start alongside Kaevon Merriweather.