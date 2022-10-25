Edwards (elbow) totaled six tackles (four solo) during the Buccaneers' 21-3 loss to the Panthers in Week 7.

Edwards checked in second in tackles only to Lavonte David on the afternoon while mustering his second-highest tally of the season in that category. The fourth-year safety is enjoying a productive season overall, compiling 42 tackles, one sack and one pick-six across six games. He should be due for another busy day when the Ravens come calling for a Thursday night Week 8 interconference clash.