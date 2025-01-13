Edwards (quadriceps) is active for Sunday night's wild-card game against the Commanders.
Edwards was nursing a quad injury at practice this week, but he'll ultimately be able to give it a go in the first round of the postseason. The safety recorded six total tackles (four solo) over the final three games of the regular season.
