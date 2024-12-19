Edwards (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Edwards has been sidelined for the Bucs' last two games due to a hamstring strain he suffered in Week 13 against the Panthers. His return to practice Wednesday indicates he is progressing in his recovery, and Edwards will have two more chances to increase his practice participation this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
