Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Shining early in camp

Edwards, who recorded two interceptions in Monday's training camp practice, has a chance to start as a rookie, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The 2019 third-round pick has actually made a positive impression since OTAs, with his maturity and play-making ability standing out. Edwards is receiving extended opportunity with the first-team defense during early camp practices due to Justin Edwards' (toe) remaining on the PUP list for the time being, and the ball-hawking tendencies that led to 10 interceptions at Kentucky during his college days make him particularly appealing for a defensive unit that finished with just nine picks all of last season.

Our Latest Stories
  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Busts

    You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Breakouts

    Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Sleepers

    Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...