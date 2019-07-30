Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Shining early in camp
Edwards, who recorded two interceptions in Monday's training camp practice, has a chance to start as a rookie, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
The 2019 third-round pick has actually made a positive impression since OTAs, with his maturity and play-making ability standing out. Edwards is receiving extended opportunity with the first-team defense during early camp practices due to Justin Edwards' (toe) remaining on the PUP list for the time being, and the ball-hawking tendencies that led to 10 interceptions at Kentucky during his college days make him particularly appealing for a defensive unit that finished with just nine picks all of last season.
