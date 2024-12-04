Edwards (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Edwards was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain following the Bucs' 26-23 overtime win over the Panthers this past Sunday. He's expected to be sidelined for Week 14 against the Raiders this Sunday, so his inactivity in Wednesday's practice doesn't come as a surprise. Still, Edwards would give himself a small chance to play if he were to return to practice over the next two days.
