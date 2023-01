Edwards tallied six tackles (five solo) during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17.

Edwards went into the contest nursing a hamstring injury, but he was able to log 58 snaps on defense and another 13 on special teams. The fourth-year pro is up to a career-high 82 tackles heading into the regular-season finale against the Falcons, a figure he's complemented with three defensed passes, a pair of interceptions (including a pick-six) and a sack across 13 games.