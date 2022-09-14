Edwards recorded five tackles (four solo), including one defensed pass, during the Buccaneers' 19-3 win over the Cowboys in Week 1

Edwards turned in a solid effort that saw him finish tied for fourth on the team in tackles. The 2019 third-round pick drew the start at free safety and played all 69 defensive snaps, an encouraging development for his IDP prospects as he looks to top last season's career-high 46 tackles, three interceptions, seven defensed passes and pair of pick-sixes.