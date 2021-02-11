Edwards, who recorded four tackles (two solo) and a defensed pass that led to an interception during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, finished the 2020 regular season with 11 tackles (six solo), two interceptions, five defensed passes overall and one fumble recovery across 16 games.

With Antoine Winfield and Jordan Whitehead manning the two starting safety spots with success this past regular season, Edwards saw a significantly reduced defensive role. He did manage to record the first two interceptions of his two-year career and allowed just a six-yard completion on seven attempts against him primary coverage, however, and he also made good use of an increased role during the team's four-game postseason title run. Edwards recorded 12 tackles (eight solo), three defensed passes and one interception across 132 defensive snaps, capping it off with a timely deflection of a pass intended for Tyreek Hill that resulted in a Winfield interception midway through the third quarter of Super Bowl LV. Edwards' strong play over limited opportunity could put him in the conversation for the starting safety job this summer, although he'll have to beat out Whitehead during what is slated to be the fifth-year pro's contract year.