Edwards logged 11 tackles (eight solo) in the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.
Edwards set the pace in tackles on the night for Tampa Bay with his third double-digit total in that category this season. The fourth-year safety also propelled himself to a new career high in stops by pushing his season total to 53, and he's developed into a legitimate IDP asset with prolific production through seven games.
