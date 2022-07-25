Edwards, a 2019 third-round pick, is likely to have the first opportunity to replace the departed Jordan Whitehead at free safety, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The Buccaneers signed Logan Ryan, who was a cornerback until the last two seasons, this offseason, but Auman seems to think the team will give the incumbent Edwards the first crack at replacing Whitehead. Edwards has started in the past and logged 45 games of regular-season action overall in his first three seasons, showing a good knack for getting his hands on the ball with five interceptions and an additional 13 defensed passes over that span. However, given Ryan is an even more proven commodity, it could be a hotly-contested battle between the two during training camp and preseason.