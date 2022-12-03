Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game versus New Orleans, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
It appears Edwards will probably be forced to sit out in Week 13 as he recovers from a hamstring injury he sustained in Tampa Bay's loss at Cleveland in Week 12. Should he indeed be deemed inactive come Monday, Keanu Neal would probably draw the start at safety.
