Edwards suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain during the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Panthers this past Sunday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Edwards was unable to return to this past Sunday's game after straining his hamstring in the first half, and he finished the contest with four tackles (two solo). The Grade 1 strain indicates Edwards avoided a serious injury, but the expectation is that he'll likely be out for at least one week. If he's unable to play against the Raiders on Sunday, Edwards' next opportunity to suit up will be Week 15 against the Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 15. Christian Izien is the top candidate to start at strong safety alongside free safety Antoine Winfield due to Edwards' injury, and the Bucs added depth to the position by signing Kaevon Merriweather off the Lions' practice squad Tuesday.