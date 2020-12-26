Edwards (hip) will not return to Saturday's game against the Lions, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Edwards was initially deemed questionable upon sustaining his first-half injury, but he's been subsequently downgraded to out as the Buccaneers continue to carry a sizeable second-half lead. Tampa Bay's depth at safety will be depleted if Edwards' issue ends up costing him any game time. The 24-year-old's two interceptions are tied for second most on the team.