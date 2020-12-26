Edwards (hip) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Lions.
There's little motivation to rush the 24-year-old safety back onto the field, with Tampa Bay carrying a dominant 34-0 advantage into the halftime break. The Buccaneers' secondary has contained Detroit's passing attack to 47 yards, with Chase Daniels now having taken over at quarterback for the injured Matthew Stafford (ankle).
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Nabs first career INT•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Inconsistent rookie campaign•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Pounces on fumble in win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Notches first sack•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Cleared to play Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Late addition to injury report•