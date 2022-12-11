Edwards (hamstring) has been ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Edwards will miss his second game in a row while dealing with a hamstring contusion suffered Week 12 versus Cleveland. With Antoine Winfield (ankle) also inactive, expect Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal to once again step up as the Buccaneers' starting safeties Week 14.
