Edwards (hamstring) has been ruled inactive for Monday Night Football versus the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Edwards picked up a hamstring contusion during the Buccaneers' Week 12 loss to the Browns, and he was deemed doubtful after failing to practice in Week 13 prep. With Antoine Winfield (ankle) also inactive, Keanu Neal and Logan Ryan (foot), who was activated from IR on Monday, should step in as the starting safeties against New Orleans.