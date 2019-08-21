Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Absent with quad issue again

Evans (quad) isn't at practice Wednesday, making him unlikely to play in Friday's preseason game against Cleveland, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Unable to finish Sunday's practice, Evans now is absent for a third straight day. Coach Bruce Arians wasn't worried about the injury Monday, even leaving open the possibility of Evans playing in Friday's exhibition. That won't actually happen, but it's a good sign Arians even thought it was an option.