Evans (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 1 tilt against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Evans has been trending in the right direction since Saturday, when he was upgraded from doubtful to questionable following a limited practice Friday. The sixth-year wideout followed it up with a pregame workout that reportedly included several full-speed sprints, cementing his active status for this season-opening divisional showdown. With no reported limitations in terms of a snap count, there is cautious optimism Evans will fill his usual role as one of the top targets in an aggressive Buccaneers offense now helmed by future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.