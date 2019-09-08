Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Active Week 1

Evans (illness) is active for Sunday's Week 1 tilt against the 49ers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Evans' status for Sunday's opener was never overly in doubt, but it's still naturally good to confirm he'll be available in his usual capacity for what could be a high-scoring affair.

