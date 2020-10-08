Evans (ankle) is listed as active Thursday at Chicago.
Despite being unable to practice this week, Evans tested out his injured ankle during a pregame workout, cutting and making moves out of the break, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. After getting the all clear to play, Evans will take aim at a Bears defense that hasn't allowed a touchdown to wide receivers this season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Set to suit up Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Showing optimism for Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Status in question for Week 5•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: No practice Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Not seen Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Listed as non-participant at practice•