Evans (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Evans maintained his activity level from Wednesday, when his reps were capped in a walk-through session. Chris Godwin (quadriceps) is in the same boat as Evans, while Antonio Brown (knee) has been unable to practice this week. Even if Evans is unable to put in a full session Friday, it appears as if the Buccaneers are managing his practice reps to make sure he's ready for Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Green Bay.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Makes one catch count•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Cleared for divisional round•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Limited in practice•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Remains limited by knee injury•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Excels in wild-card win•