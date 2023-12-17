Evans brought in four of six targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 34-20 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Evans played a rare second fiddle to Chris Godwin for the second straight game, although in contrast to Week 14, the gulf between the two players' numbers was expansive. Nevertheless, Evans was able to round out his fantasy day nicely with his 11th touchdown of the campaign, which came on a 19-yard grab early in the second quarter. Evans has followed up a 7-162-1 line in Week 13 against the Panthers with just five receptions for 65 yards in his next two games, but he'll look to bounce back against the Jaguars' inconsistent secondary in a Week 16 home matchup against the Jaguars on Christmas Eve.