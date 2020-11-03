Evans caught five of seven targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 25-23 win over the Giants.

Evans continued his touchdown tear, making an excellent grab from eight yards out to give Tampa Bay the lead to start the fourth quarter. The wideout has now scored seven times this season, flexing his muscle when in the red zone and putting him on pace for a new career high in the category. Although Evans' yardage totals haven't reached those of prior years with the same consistency, he remains a weekly threat due to his regular involvement and scoring punch. Whether or not teammate Chris Godwin (finger) returns in Week 9 versus the Saints, Evans should be a strong play in an NFC South primetime showdown.