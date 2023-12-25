Evans brought in seven of eight targets for 86 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 30-12 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
Evans was back in the customary position of leading the Bucs in reception and receiving yards while also paying multiple visits to the end zone for the second time this season. The veteran wideout has eight scores overall in his last seven contests, making him a premium fantasy option for a Week 17 home divisional clash with the Saints.
