Evans will have his appeal of a one-game suspension heard Tuesday by jointly-appointed NFL and NFLPA appeals officer James Thrash, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

An official decision on Evans' appeal should be announced later Tuesday or Wednesday, giving fantasy managers some clarity on the wideout's status heading into Sunday's matchup with the Packers. Evans, who had been nursing a calf injury in advance of the Buccaneers' Week 2 win over the Saints, was ejected early in the fourth quarter of the contest when he ran from the sideline to push New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore. In addition to Evans' potential absence Week 3, the Buccaneers could also be without Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee), both of whom sat out against the Saints. If none of the Bucs' top three wideouts are available against Green Bay, Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller could all be in store for added snaps and targets. Tampa Bay also signed veteran slot man Cole Beasley to its practice squad Tuesday and could promote him to the active roster if another body is needed at receiver Sunday.