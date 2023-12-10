Evans brought in one of six targets for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 29-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Evans' final line was extremely out of the norm for the talented receiver, who's consistently served as Baker Mayfield's top target all season. The perennial Pro Bowler hadn't posted any fewer than three catches or 39 yards in any game prior to Sunday this season, and he was coming off an explosive 7-162-1 line against the Panthers in Week 13. Evans may have an uphill battle bouncing back in notable fashion in a Week 15 road matchup against a talented Packers secondary.